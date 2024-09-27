Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.22% of Capital City Bank Group worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth $585,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 40.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 32,671 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCBG stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $588.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $29.63. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $58.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.67%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.97%.

CCBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

In other news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $282,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 143,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,192.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 140,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,424.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 8,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $282,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 143,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,192.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

