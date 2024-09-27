Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.86% of First Business Financial Services worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the first quarter worth $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FBIZ shares. DA Davidson raised First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $366.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.82. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $47.23.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

