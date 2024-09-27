Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,753,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 605,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 59.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 300,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 112,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 98.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 738,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 366,653 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 144,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $123.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.09. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PBYI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Puma Biotechnology

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $61,753.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,085,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,169,372.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 23,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $81,519.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $61,753.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,085,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,169,372.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,263 shares of company stock worth $286,469 in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.