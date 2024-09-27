Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Ultra Clean worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,559,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,396,000 after buying an additional 698,242 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 860,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,179,000 after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 512.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 112,366 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth $828,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean
In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 9,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $494,556.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 9,682 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $494,556.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 26,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,466,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,056,760.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,853. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ultra Clean Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $40.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 2.09.
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $516.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.
About Ultra Clean
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
