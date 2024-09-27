Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Ultra Clean worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,559,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,396,000 after buying an additional 698,242 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 860,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,179,000 after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 512.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 112,366 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth $828,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 9,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $494,556.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 9,682 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $494,556.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 26,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,466,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,056,760.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,853. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UCTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $40.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 2.09.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $516.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

About Ultra Clean

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.