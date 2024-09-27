Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

DEA opened at $13.44 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $6,720,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,567,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,503,000 after buying an additional 320,633 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,009,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,716,000 after acquiring an additional 175,750 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

