Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.40.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCI

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $114.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Castle has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.16.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 166,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Castle

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.