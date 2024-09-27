Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $120.00 price target on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABT. Piper Sandler started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $112.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.