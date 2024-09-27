Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Get Avantor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVTR

Avantor Price Performance

AVTR stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. Avantor has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Avantor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 287,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 28,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,487,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.