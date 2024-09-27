Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALLY. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.76.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Price Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $702,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Ally Financial by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 597.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 131,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 112,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.