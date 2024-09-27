Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.36.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $110.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.53. Aflac has a 1 year low of $74.89 and a 1 year high of $111.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

