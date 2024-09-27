Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $155.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $149.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CROX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered Crocs from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.82.

Get Crocs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crocs

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $147.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.50. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.19 and a 200-day moving average of $138.31.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,653.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,404.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $598,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 248,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.