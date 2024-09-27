Robert W. Baird Increases Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $209.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $194.00 to $209.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Cintas from $850.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W cut shares of Cintas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cintas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $181.25 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.30.

Get Cintas alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $207.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Cintas has a 12 month low of $118.68 and a 12 month high of $211.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,029,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.