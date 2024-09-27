Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $83.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.86.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $72.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.96. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $74.88.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $418,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $3,018,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

