Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at Piper Sandler

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $305.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ecolab from $260.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.43.

Shares of ECL opened at $255.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $256.59. The company has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.58.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

