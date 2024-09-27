NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMR. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.68.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMR

NuScale Power Stock Performance

NYSE:SMR opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. NuScale Power has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 592.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $108,134.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,539.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $108,134.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,323 shares in the company, valued at $266,539.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at $190,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,385,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.