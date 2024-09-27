PROS (NYSE:PRO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRO. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.86.

PRO opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44. The company has a market cap of $899.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.20. PROS has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PROS will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PROS in the second quarter valued at $2,472,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PROS during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PROS during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PROS during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in PROS by 432.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 45,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 36,792 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

