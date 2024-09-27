Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.36.

Shares of GPN opened at $97.67 on Thursday. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Global Payments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 13,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Global Payments by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

