Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Shares Up 10.8%

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05). Approximately 150,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 344,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

Primorus Investments Trading Up 10.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 27.10 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.03 million, a P/E ratio of 300.00 and a beta of 0.96.

About Primorus Investments

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

