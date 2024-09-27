Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $26.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

EVBN stock opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter.

Evans Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.81 per share, with a total value of $219,170.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 611,759 shares in the company, valued at $20,071,812.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $237,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Evans Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

