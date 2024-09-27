Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ZIONP stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $24.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

