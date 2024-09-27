Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.17.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet
Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of ZBH stock opened at $107.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.77 and a 200-day moving average of $115.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $133.90.
Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.
About Zimmer Biomet
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.
