Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZBH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 119,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 24,828 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 75,683.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $107.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.77 and a 200-day moving average of $115.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.