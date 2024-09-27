Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as low as C$0.13. Noram Lithium shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 28,500 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.07 target price on shares of Noram Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.
Noram Lithium Stock Down 7.1 %
Noram Lithium Company Profile
Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Noram Lithium
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Noram Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noram Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.