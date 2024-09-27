Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as low as C$0.13. Noram Lithium shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 28,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.07 target price on shares of Noram Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

