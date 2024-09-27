GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.11

GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and traded as low as $28.11. GEMALTO NV/S shares last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
GEMALTO NV/S Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11.
GEMALTO NV/S Company Profile
Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It designs security solutions to governments, industrial companies, and enterprises; and ePassports, border and visa management, biometrics, ID and health cards, voter and vehicle registration, drivers' licenses, and eGovernment support services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GEMALTO NV/S
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for GEMALTO NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEMALTO NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.