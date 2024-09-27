Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Down 18.8% in September

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Tivic Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of TIVC stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. Tivic Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.21.

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Tivic Health Systems had a negative net margin of 606.47% and a negative return on equity of 172.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tivic Health Systems

About Tivic Health Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TIVC Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

