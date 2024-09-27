Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Down 18.8% in September

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of TIVC stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. Tivic Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.21.
Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Tivic Health Systems had a negative net margin of 606.47% and a negative return on equity of 172.08%.
Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.
