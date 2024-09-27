Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNST. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Renasant from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Hovde Group raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Renasant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Renasant had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Renasant’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,469,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,883,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 13,710.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

