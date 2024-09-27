Forterra (LON:FORT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $174.81

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.81 ($2.34) and traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.41). Forterra shares last traded at GBX 177 ($2.37), with a volume of 130,890 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FORT shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 162.60 ($2.18) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 210 ($2.81) price target on the stock.

Get Forterra alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FORT

Forterra Stock Up 0.7 %

Forterra Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £368.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4,425.00, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 174.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 170.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,500.00%.

Forterra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.