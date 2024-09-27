Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO) Short Interest Update

Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Xylo Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XYLO opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93. Xylo Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $12.53.

About Xylo Technologies

Xylo Technologies Ltd, a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments.

