Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Short Interest Update

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,100 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 513,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Plymouth Industrial REIT

In related news, major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $13,285,868.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,474,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,503,805.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.26%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

