Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELD shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In other news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 2,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total transaction of C$48,473.47. In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Swedburg sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total value of C$83,234.71. Also, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 2,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total transaction of C$48,473.47. Insiders have sold a total of 8,854 shares of company stock worth $197,716 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$24.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.23. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$11.38 and a one year high of C$25.37.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$406.56 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 15.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 2.1566697 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

