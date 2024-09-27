Short Interest in Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Decreases By 18.9%

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 28,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
NASDAQ:PAVS opened at $0.90 on Friday. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09.
