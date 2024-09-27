Short Interest in Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Decreases By 18.9%

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 28,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAVS opened at $0.90 on Friday. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

