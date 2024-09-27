Short Interest in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Decreases By 18.6%

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 927,600 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at CS Disco

In other news, Director Scott A. Hill purchased 23,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $126,956.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,244.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CS Disco in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CS Disco by 27.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Stock Performance

Shares of LAW opened at $5.80 on Friday. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $344.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.08.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.52 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 19.88%. Equities analysts expect that CS Disco will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CS Disco from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CS Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

