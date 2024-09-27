Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Raised to $30.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a negative rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.08.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $760.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.81 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

