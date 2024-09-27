Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XNCR. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.78.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.66. Xencor has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.25). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 132.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $665,547.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Xencor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Xencor by 3.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Xencor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

