SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $212.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.08.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $236.26 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $258.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,590 shares of company stock worth $11,483,981 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

