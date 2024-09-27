Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Given New $40.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Matthews International Stock Performance

MATW opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $699.88 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $40.80.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Matthews International had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $427.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,200,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Matthews International by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Matthews International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 142,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Matthews International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 587,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 117,461 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matthews International

(Get Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.