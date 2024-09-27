Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Evercore ISI

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $74.32 on Thursday. Mondelez International has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 983,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in Mondelez International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

