Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Pharming Group Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of PHAR stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.77 million, a P/E ratio of -50.19 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

