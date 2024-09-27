Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.
Pharming Group Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of PHAR stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.77 million, a P/E ratio of -50.19 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.
