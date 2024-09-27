Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Repligen from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Shares of RGEN opened at $147.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 588.72, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $211.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.04.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,969.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Repligen during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 206.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 19.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

