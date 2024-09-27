Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inventiva Stock Down 19.2 %

Shares of IVA opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. Inventiva has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

Institutional Trading of Inventiva

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inventiva stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

