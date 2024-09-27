Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.24.

Western Digital Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $70.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.39. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $27,059.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $27,059.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $178,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,955 shares of company stock worth $1,053,560 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

