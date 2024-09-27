Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VRDN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of VRDN opened at $23.06 on Thursday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.82 and a quick ratio of 15.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79,185.77% and a negative return on equity of 83.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,445,813 shares in the company, valued at $64,608,993.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $13,195,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after buying an additional 719,007 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 69,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after acquiring an additional 233,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 34.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

