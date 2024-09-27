Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $135.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STRA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.25.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $91.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $123.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.16 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.87%.

In other Strategic Education news, Director Viet D. Dinh purchased 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.59 per share, with a total value of $477,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,711.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

