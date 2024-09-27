Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $214.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a moderate buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $223.13.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $207.03 on Thursday. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.55. The company has a market capitalization of $134.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.