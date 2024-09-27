Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen downgraded Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.65.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $44.89 on Thursday. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,439,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 56,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Hub Group by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

