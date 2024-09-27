Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,426 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of Hamilton Insurance Group worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Down 2.5 %

HG opened at $19.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $20.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hamilton Insurance Group ( NYSE:HG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $587.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.37 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 21.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HG

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.