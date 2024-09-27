Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.67% of FIGS worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FIGS by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 264,191 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS in the second quarter worth about $554,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in FIGS by 972.2% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 31,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FIGS by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 180,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 39,928 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FIGS alerts:

Insider Activity at FIGS

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $228,849.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 425,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,547. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 44,591 shares of company stock worth $255,460 in the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIGS

FIGS Stock Performance

FIGS stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a P/E/G ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 1.42.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. FIGS had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 4.94%. FIGS’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FIGS Profile

(Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.