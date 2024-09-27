Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 331.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVER. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.58.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $728.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.04.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 3,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $87,266.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 264,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,085,159.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 3,255 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $87,266.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 264,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,085,159.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 65,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $1,779,643.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,998 shares of company stock worth $3,356,708. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

