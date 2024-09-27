Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 144,100 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 2,001.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 144,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $39,224,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 31,345.2% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 100,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,146.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,146.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,619.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.85. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.