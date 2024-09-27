Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $78,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1,932.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP David Andrew Jones purchased 10,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.27 per share, with a total value of $322,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,011 shares of company stock worth $645,881. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $92.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

