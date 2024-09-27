Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 1,843,824 Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,843,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Gerdau as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Gerdau by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,086,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,025,000 after acquiring an additional 378,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,005,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,969 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gerdau by 48.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,391,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Gerdau by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,752,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after buying an additional 599,700 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Gerdau by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,324,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 179,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $3.48 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39.

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Gerdau had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

